The Green - June 17, 2022 Listen • 49:42

Wilmington Learning Collaborative plan continue to take shape

School may be out for summer, but there’s no break for the Carney administration’s effort to bring the governor’s Wilmington Learning Collaborative to life.

A draft of the memorandum of understanding that will guide the three school districts that serve city schools as they seek to transform the Wilmington’s underperforming elementary and middle schools is making the rounds.

And Carney and his Dept. of Education are back out pitching the plan.

This week, contributor Larry Nagengast takes a closer at the draft MOU and if work to get everyone on board is on track.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagangast discuss the draft plan for the Wilmington Learning Collaborative Listen • 13:12

Sussex group seeks to build on COVID response successes

During the early months of the COVID pandemic, many efforts to respond to the needs and issues it created came together quickly to provide necessary relief and services.

Now one such effort - the Cape Community Coordination for COVID-19 – is trying to take the connections made and lessons learned and expand the scope of its work.

The group is renaming itself the Cape Community Coalition to reflect that change and we talked to two people involved - Patti Drago and Danielle Swallow – about their work to date and plans for the future.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews the Cape Community Coalition's Patti Drago and Danielle Swallow Listen • 15:28

Arts Playlist: Volodymyr Zelensky comic book

Throughout the war in Ukraine, that nation’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has been the face of its efforts to repel Russia’s 3-month-old invasion.

Now, TidalWave Comics - a Vancouver-based multimedia production company that specializes in telling politicians’ stories - is telling Zelensky’s story in comic book form.

In this week’s Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele chats with the comic book’s author Michael Frizell about it and the decision to add Zelensky’s story to the ones it has selected to highlight.

Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews Tidal Wave Comics author Michael Frizell Listen • 11:56

Enlighten Me: UD Student Journalists

The Green takes some time this week to highlight work from student journalists at the University of Delaware.

We feature two pieces produced by UD Communications students for a class taught by Nancy Karibjanian, long-time First State journalist, Director of UD’s Center for Political Communication, and one of founders of Delaware Public Media.