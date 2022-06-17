Enlighten Me: UD Student Journalists

Enlighten Me highlights two stories from Univ. of Delaware student journalists Listen • 8:12

We start with rising senior Communications major Michael Salvo, who takes us behind the scenes with UD Chorale, which is known for its tough recruiting process and strenuous workload.

UD rising senior Michael Salvo reports on UD Chorale Listen • 4:32

And next we hear from rising junior Susan Aranomy, who examines the benefits and pitfalls of teachers and educators jumping on Tik Tok

UD rising junior Susan Aranomy reports on teachers Tik Tok Listen • 9:36

These two pieces were produced for a class taught by Nancy Karibjanian, long-time First State journalist, Director of UD’s Center for Political Communication, and one of founders of Delaware Public Media.