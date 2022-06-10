The Green - June 10, 2022

Bill seeks to set goals for cutting climate emissions in Delaware

June is a busy month in Delaware’s General Assembly as lawmakers race to finish their business before the session ends June 30th.

This week saw marijuana legalization fail and some gun bills advance. But beyond those headlines, there is other significant legislation being considered, including a bill to address impact of climate change in the First State.

Contributor Jon Hurdle takes a closer look at the Delaware Climate Change Solutions Act .

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Jon Hurdle discuss the Delaware Climate Change Solutions Act.

Study shows nor’easters can pose greater threat than hurricanes in Mid-Atlantic

Hurricane season is underway and the threat from those storms is considerable. But recent research shows that in our region non-tropical storms like nor'easters can cause as much damage as hurricans - or even more.

Delaware Public Media's Joe Irizarry recently spoke with University of Delaware climatologist and visiting assistant professor John Callahan – the lead author on this research – to learn more about what it tells us.

Delaware Public Media's Joe Irizarry interviews University of Delaware climatologist and visiting assistant professor John Callahan.

Arts Playlist: Two Years in Italy

Two Years in Italy is a new book from Milford’s Rosemary Connelly.

It was developed from a daily blog Connell and her late husband, Bob. kept while living in Italy from 2005 to 2007.

And is this week’s Arts Playlist, Connelly joins Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele to discuss the book and how it gave her a new perspective on life.

Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews "Two Years in Italy' author Rosemary Connelly.

Enlighten Me: Learning to love the hidden pleasures of living in the First State

Delaware may be a small state, but it has more to offer than even some natives know.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Rachel Sawicki talks with life-long residents and transplants to find out what drew them to the First State, what keeps them here, and how some less than favorable initial impressions of Delaware changed.