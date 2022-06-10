Arts Playlist: 'Two Years in Italy'

Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele interviews "Two Years in Italy' author Rosemary Connelly. Listen • 13:53

The story of two retired fifty-somethings’ move to Italy to live cheap and make art is the subject of a new book.

Two Years in Italy is the work of Milford resident Rosemary Connelly.

“The book originated from a blog that I kept when my late husband and I lived in Italy for those two years (2005-2007)l," Connelly said. "So I was writing almost daily - all of the things we that were doing in great detail. And so I had this blog and I decided that I really wanted to have something that I could hold in my hand - a book that would be the story of this great adventure that Bob and I had. “

Connelly says she and Bob made the move to experience life outside of America and to visit places in Naples and Sicily where her grandparents grew up.

And she says, the experience gave her a new perspective on life.

“It was the great unknown. You know, how is this going to affect us when we come home? Are we going to be satisfied with less because we’ve had this simple life that was just…we didn’t own a car, we didn't own anything.”

Connelly notes that they paid for the trip with Bob’s firefighter’s pension, renting small, furnished apartments in four different regions of Italy.

The book also includes family recipes and over 60 photographs and watercolors.

Your can purchase the book on Amazon or on Kindle EBooks.