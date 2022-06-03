The Green - June 6, 2022

The Green - June 3, 2022 Listen • 51:30

Delaware wants to keep ticks from ruining summer fun

Memorial Day weekend marked the unofficial start of summer and that means more time outdoors

But state officials want people to be aware as they enjoy a hike, fishing, or just hanging out in the backyard that there is a danger lurking from ticks in Delaware.

This week, experts from DNREC’s Div. of Fish and Wildlife and Delaware’s Div. of Public Health join us to discuss the risks associated with tick bites and how best to avoid them.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews DNREC Tick Program entomologist Ashley Kennedy and Div. of Public Health epidemiologist Kristen Rios about ticks in the First State

A More Perfect Union podcast: Media and Democracy

This week – we bring you episode 4 of the Delaware Humanities’ podcast: A More Perfect Union.

The podcast explores the concept of “identity” in Delaware - and this fourth episode focuses on the media – specifically, its role in democracy and how that affects how Delaware and how various communities here view themselves and the First State.

For this conversation we are joined by Coby Owens, a community activist and organizer with the NAACP, and State Rep. Bryan Shupe, who is also CEO of the Delaware LIVE News network.