Delaware wants to keep ticks from ruining summer fun

Published June 3, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT
Lone_star_tick
Tom Byrne
/
Delaware Public Media
The lone star tick is the post prevalent tick found in Delaware

Memorial Day weekend marked the unofficial start of summer and that means more time outdoors

But state officials want people to be aware as they enjoy a hike, fishing, or just hanging out in the backyard that there is a danger lurking from ticks in Delaware.

This week, experts from DNREC’s Div. of Fish and Wildlife and Delaware’s Div. of Public Health join us to discuss the risks associated with tick bites and how best to avoid them.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews DNREC Tick Program entomologist Ashley Kennedy and Div. of Public Health epidemiologist Kristen Rios about ticks in the First State

Quinn Kirkpatrick
Quinn Kirkpatrick was born and raised in Wilmington, Delaware and a graduated of the University of Delaware. She joined Delaware Public Media in June 2021
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for nearly three decades.
