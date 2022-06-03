Delaware wants to keep ticks from ruining summer fun
Memorial Day weekend marked the unofficial start of summer and that means more time outdoors
But state officials want people to be aware as they enjoy a hike, fishing, or just hanging out in the backyard that there is a danger lurking from ticks in Delaware.
This week, experts from DNREC’s Div. of Fish and Wildlife and Delaware’s Div. of Public Health join us to discuss the risks associated with tick bites and how best to avoid them.
Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews DNREC Tick Program entomologist Ashley Kennedy and Div. of Public Health epidemiologist Kristen Rios about ticks in the First State