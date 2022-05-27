The Green - May 27, 2022 Listen • 47:55

Assessing language immersion after a decade in Delaware schools

Delaware’s language immersion program in public schools launched in 2011 - meaning some of the students who were there at the start are now in high school.

So how is the program - and the students in it - faring?

Contributor Larry Nagengast takes a closer look this week.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discussion language immersion in Delaware schools Listen • 13:27

Museum returns with a new look and a new name

Delaware...dinosaurs... and a deep-sea dive.

A wide range of experiences await visitors to the newly-reopened and newly-named Delaware Museum of Nature and Science.

Delaware Public Media contributor Mark Fowser takes us on a visit.

Delaware Public Media contributor Mark Fowser visits the newly- renovated Delaware Museum of Nature and Science Listen • 9:42

Arts Playlist: Fiddler on The Roof

The critically acclaimed Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof pulls into Wilmington next month, playing at The Playhouse on Rodney Square

Andrew Hendrick plays one of the main characters - Lazar Wolf, the village butcher - in this production and he joins Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele for this week’s Arts Playlist.

Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews 'Fiddler on the Roof's' Andrew Hendrick Listen • 10:42

Enlighten Me: Making mental health a priority for young people

May is Mental Health Awareness month - an opportunity to work to erase stigmas, educate the public, and advocate for those with mental illnesses.

And while progress has been made in these areas, Univ. of Delaware senior and Delaware Public Median intern Gabrielle Wuensch reports there’s still work to be done - especially among young people.

Delaware Public Media intern and UD senior Gabrielle Wuensch reports on addressing mental health issues among young people Listen • 8:33

Getting graduation back to normal

From time to time, we like to highlight work from student journalists.

And in this week’s Enlighten Me, we bring you a story from Abe Burr – a senior in the radio career pathway at Mount Pleasant High who has spent time this spring as an intern with Delaware Public Media.

As part of that internship, Abe reports on how high schools like Mount Pleasant are preparing to hold graduation ceremonies a bit closer to what we saw pre-pandemic.