Arts Playlist: 'Fiddler on the Roof' at The Playhouse on Rodney Square

Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews 'Fiddler on the Roof's' Andrew Hendrick Listen • 9:27

Fiddler on the Roof's stay in Wilmington runs from June 9 to June 12

Hendrick plays one of the main characters - the village butcher Lazar Wolf.

He says the show, which is set in Imperial Russia in or around 1905, is all about tradition.

“It’s about trying to maintain the tradition and family values in an ever-changing world. And we see that play out in Fiddler on The Roof with Tevye and his daughters," said Hendrick. "And it’s really just a wonderful piece of theater.”

Hendrick adds that the cast for this tour is phenomenal,

“From the top - we’ve got Yehezkel Lazarov who is an incredible Israel actor, who is playing the role of Tevye. And he gives just an incredible performance. You’ve got Kelly Gabrielle Murphy, Ruthy Froch and Noa Luz Barenblat - who are Tevye’s three daughters, Tzeitel, Hodel and Chava,” said Hendrick.

The original Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof opened in 1964 and was the first musical in history to surpass 3,000 performances.

Tickets for Fiddler on the Roof at The Playhouse on Rodney Square in Wilmington are already on sale here.