The Green - May 20, 2022 Listen • 46:06

Number of people experiencing homelessness in Delaware doubled over past two years

An annual point-in-time count of people experiencing homelessness in Delaware conducted earlier this year revealed an alarming statistic: twice as many people were unhoused in the state in early 2022 than were in early 2020, with the most substantial increase in Sussex County.

Delaware Public Media’s Paul Kiefer reports on these new numbers and what could be driving them.

Delaware Public Media's Paul Kiefer reports on rising numbers of people experiencing homelessness in Delaware. Listen • 7:12

Surveying Southern Delaware news with Delaware Independent

Delaware Public Media’s partnership with Delaware Independent gives us a chance to help highlight more stories in Southern Delaware.

Delaware Independent is a website and email newsletter offering a combination of in-depth and hyper-local coverage of Southern Delaware.

We feature some of their stories in our newscasts and this week on The Green, we chat with Delaware Independent’s Andrew Sharp about some of their recent stories.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and Delaware Independent's Andrew Sharp discuss stories in Southern Delaware Listen • 15:11

Exploring Delaware's Green roots in redware pottery

Archaeologists at the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs recently received a donation of pottery fragments from a private donor.

The collection of fragments came from what’s known as the Green Pottery site - a historic site at a home on Main Street in Smyrna.

Paul Nasca is the curator of archaeology at the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs - and he joins Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele to discuss the collection and Delaware’s roots in redware pottery.

Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs curator of archaeology Paul Nasca Listen • 9:42

Progress continues at Newark Union Church and Cemetery

Last summer, we took you to the Newark Union Church and Cemetery where Bob and Anne Daly – a retired couple – are working to preserve and restore this little-known piece of history nestled in Brandywine Hundred.

This week, contributor Larry Nagengast takes us back there to check in on substantial progress they’ve made.