The Green - May 13, 2022 Listen • 46:58

Delaware moving toward decision on whether to buy offshore wind power

Just over a month ago, the state released a long-awaited report from UD’s Special Initiative on Offshore Wind. The conclusions reached in that report beg the question - is Delaware on brink of finally deciding to buy electricity from the offshore wind industry?

Contributor Jon Hurdle looks at where the First State is in the process of answering that question this week.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Jon Hurdle discuss the next steps for Delaware to buy offshore wind power. Listen • 15:12

Footprints of Freedom: Enslaved man's escape, journey through New Castle County commemorated

Five people from Connecticut recently completed a journey through part of DelMarVa to retrace - as accurately as possible - a once-enslaved man's escape to freedom and a better life.

Delaware Public Media's Mark Fowser has more on their trip, whicch included a stretch through the First State.

Delaware Public Media contributor Mark Fowser reports on a Connecticut group's retracing of one enslaved man's journey to freedom. Listen • 8:12

Arts Playlist: Exploring Winterthur’s White House connection

The new Jacqueline Kennedy and H. F. du Pont: From Winterthur to the White House exhibit at Winterthur chronicles the role Henry Frances du Pont played in Jackie Kennedy’s efforts restore White House interiors during the 1960s

And in this week’s Arts Playlist, Elaine Bachmann, guest curator of the exhibit, joins Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele to discuss it

Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews Elaine Bachmann, guest curator of 'Jacqueline Kennedy and H. F. du Pont: From Winterthur to the White House." Listen • 10:27

Enlighten Me: Longtime Delaware baseball head coach’s impact extends beyond the diamond

Univ. of Delaware baseball coach Jim Sherman is in his final season as skipper for the Blue Hens.

Sherman’s career highlights include more than 800 wins - over 600 of which came at UD – as well as multiple conference titles. But there is more to the longtime Blue Hen than what he accomplished on the diamond.

And in this week’s Enlighten Me - UD senior and Delaware Public Media intern Patrick Laporte reports on the legacy of one of the state’s best known baseball coaches.