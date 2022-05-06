The Green - May 6, 2022 Listen • 51:29

Modifications approved for several First State charter schools

In April, a bill in Delaware’s General Assembly proposed a moratorium on new charter school applications and modifications to existing charters in New Castle County– while setting up advisory group to look at the application and modification process.

That bill was amended to avoid torpedoing pending applications and still awaits action – leaving the state room to consider several modification requests this spring.

Contributor Larry Nagengast reports on those requests and how they fared this week.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss the latest round of charter school modification approvals

AtTAcK Addiction backs bringing overdose prevention centers to Delaware to stem overdose deaths

Despite a variety of efforts to address the opioid crisis, overdose deaths in the First State hit 515 in 2021 – up 15 percent from the 447 reported in 2020.

And one group - atTAcK Addiction – suggests its time to try some new approaches to combat this issue, specifically creating overdose prevention centers, sometimes called Safe Consumption Sites.

Earlier this week – we sat down with atTAcK Addiction board member Dave Humes to discuss the sites and the group’s decision to advocate for them.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews atTAcK Addiction board member Dave Humes about overdose prevention centers.

Arts Playlist: Delaware Theatre Company’s 2022/2023 season

The Delaware Theatre Company in Wilmington recently unveiled the schedule for its 2022/2023 Season.

Five shows will grace the stage in the 389-seat theater starting September.

And in this week’s Arts Playlist, Delaware Theatre Company managing director Matt Silva joins with Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele to discuss what audiences can expect.

Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews Delaware Theatre Company managing director Matt Silva

Enlighten Me: Student Journalists at Mount Pleasant High School

From time to time, we like to highlight work from student journalists at both the high school and college level.

Delaware Public Media partners with McKean and Mount Pleasant High Schools in the Red Clay and Brandywine school districts, as well as Polytech High School in Kent County to expose students to radio journalism.

And in this week’s Enlighten Me, we bring you recent stories from students in the radio career pathway at Mount Pleasant High.