AtTAcK Addiction backs bringing overdose prevention centers to Delaware to stem overdose deaths
Despite a variety of efforts to address the opioid crisis, overdose deaths in the First State rose 15 percent in 2021.
And one group - atTAcK Addiction – suggests its time to try some new approaches to combat this issue, specifically creating overdose prevention centers, sometimes called Safe Consumption Sites.
Earlier this week – we sat down with atTAcK Addiction board member Dave Humes to discuss the sites and the group’s decision to advocate for them.
Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews atTAcK Addiction board member Dave Humes about overdose prevention centers.