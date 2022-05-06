© 2022 Delaware Public Media
AtTAcK Addiction backs bringing overdose prevention centers to Delaware to stem overdose deaths

Published May 6, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT
Despite a variety of efforts to address the opioid crisis, overdose deaths in the First State rose 15 percent in 2021.

And one group - atTAcK Addiction – suggests its time to try some new approaches to combat this issue, specifically creating overdose prevention centers, sometimes called Safe Consumption Sites.

Earlier this week – we sat down with atTAcK Addiction board member Dave Humes to discuss the sites and the group’s decision to advocate for them.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews atTAcK Addiction board member Dave Humes about overdose prevention centers.

Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for nearly three decades.
