Arts Playlist: Delaware Theatre Company's 2022/2023 season

Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews Delaware Theatre Company managing director Matt Silva Listen • 11:21

Five shows featuring everything from Broadway-bound musicals to satires and dramas are coming to the Delaware Theatre Company in Wilmington.

The DTC recently announced its 43rd Season, which kicks off in September with a show featuring the work of a familiar name.

“It is called Here You Come Again," said Matt Silva, Delaware Theatre Company managing director. "And it is a world premier musical that features all the songs - hot, hit songs - of Dolly Parton. She super hot right now and the writers Bruce Vilanch - he’s a three-time Emmy Award winner, along with Gabe (Barre) and Tricia (Paoluccio) - Tricia actually plays Dolly - her voice is uncanny - she’s a dead-ringer for Dolly (Parton). And they wrote the play during quarantine.”

Silva says the new season also includes Black Angels Over Tuskegee, which tells the story of six trail-blazing men - including one from Delaware - who became the first African American aviators in the U.S. Army Air Force.

Silva says the slate of shows also includes a holiday show called Plaid Tidings.

"It’s an awesome holiday extravaganza with lots of holiday tunes, song and dance," said Silva. "It’s something the whole family can come out and enjoy something around the holidays to gather the family and celebrate the holidays. It’ll be a blast.”

Silva says the theater resumed in-person shows during its current season with some COVID mitigation rules in place.

He expects they will return to normal operations for the upcoming season, but welcome people to continue wearing masks if they like.

You can see more information about all of the shows at the DTC website.