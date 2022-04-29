The Green - April 29, 202

The Green - April 29, 2022 Listen • 49:00

National survey finds Delaware lagging in preschool access

A recent report by the National Institute for Early Education Research (NIEER) at the Rutgers Graduate School of Education ranks Delaware low when it comes to access to preschool when compared to other states nationally.

Delaware Public Media's Joe Irizarry spoke with the institute’s founder and senior co-director Steve Barnett about Delaware's ranking, how it can improve and if actions promised by the governor can make a difference.

Delaware Public Media's Joe Irizarry interviews the founder and senior co-director of the National Institute for Early Education Research (NIEER) at the Rutgers Graduate School of Education, Steve Barnett Listen • 8:28

Arts Playlist: The Biggs Museum's new director

The Biggs Museum of American Art in Dover is getting a new director.

Michael Dudich takes over on July 1, and he joins Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele on this week’s Arts Playlist to discuss the job and his plans for the Biggs.

Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews the incoming director of the Biggs Museum, Micheal Dudich Listen • 11:55

A More Perfect Union podcast: Health and the Environment

This week – we bring you episode 3 of the Delaware Humanities’ podcast: A More Perfect Union.

The podcast explores the concept of “identity” in Delaware - and this third episode focuses on culture and community. and how they can affect and shape communities across the First State – especially underserved and vulnerable communities.

And we are joined by nurse practitioner Emanie Dorival, founder of Ephphatha Medical Care Services – a Haitian medical clinic in Seaford.

And primary care physician Dr. David Donohue, one of the owners of Progressive Health of Delaware