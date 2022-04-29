Arts Playlist: The Biggs Museum's new director

Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews the incoming director of the Biggs Museum, Micheal Dudich Listen • 10:26

Dudich is no stranger to the Biggs, He’s served as a Biggs Trustee for the past five years, a role he says gives him familiarity with the 28-year-old nonprofit and its direction,

"I think from a vision standpoint we’re in a very interesting place," said Dudich. "We just completed a new strategic plan and I think the strategic plan speaks really well to how we want to reimagine how the permanent collection can be experienced and how it can be interpreted and how do we bring ourselves closer to the community.”

Michael Dudich

Dudich comes to Delaware after serving as the deputy director of the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum in Hartford, Connecticut.

The Biggs Museum is about to undergo an expansion and Dudch will lead that effort, which he says the State of Delaware is making possible.

“There are two buildings adjacent to the Biggs - what we call 15 and 21 The Green - the short building and the Kirk Building; one was a private residence and one was a printing factory," said Dudich. "The State has graciously given ownership of those buildings to the Biggs and they contain about 6,000-square-feet of space. So it will be a significant expansion of our current 20,000-square-feet.”

Dudich says on of his priorities is figure out how those buildings fit into the Biggs' strategic plan .

He notes that community listening sessions will be a part of deciding what to do with the new space.