The Green - April 15, 2022

Two steps forward, one back: EPA wants to delist two Delaware Superfund sites but add another

There could be some changes coming to the list of federal Superfund sites in Delaware.

The Superfund program is designed to clean up some of worst contaminated sites nationwide – including here in the First State. The list of sites in Delaware current sits at 15 – but that could change as the Environmental Protection Agency is suggesting two be removed from its National Priorities List – while another one is added.

Contributor Jon Hurdle takes a closer look at these proposed changes.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Jon Hurdle discuss proposed changes to the list of EPA Superfund sites in Delaware.

Delaware Developmental Disabilities Council weighs in on navigating COVID and vaccinating kids

The response to the COVID pandemic has reached a somewhat confusing moment.

Case numbers are significantly lower than during Omicron surge at the start of the year – and mask mandates are largely gone – leaving the appearance of normalcy in many places

But cases are ticking up again and vaccination rates – especially among kids ages 5-18 that can be vaccinated – are stagnant.

One group dealing with ongoing COVID questions – specifically vaccination - are those with disabilities, especially kids with disabilities.

To learn more about what they are facing, we are joined this week by Delaware Developmental Disabilities Council Community Relations Director Emmanuel Jenkins and Nadine Chance, whose 13-year son Eugene is living with autism.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews the Delaware Developmental Disabilities Council's Emmanuel Jenkins and Nadine Chance

Valerie Biden Owens’ memoir "Growing up Biden'

President Biden's younger sister released a memoir this week.

Valerie Biden Owens’ Growing Up Biden offers readers an inside look at the Biden family.

The nearly 300 page book details Biden Owens’ decades-long career in politics as one of the first female campaign managers in U.S. history, as well as her role in her brother’s career and life

And Biden Owens recently joined Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele to discuss the book.