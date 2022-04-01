The Green - April 1, 2022 Listen • 47:30

Battlelines drawn in latest showdown over charter schools in Delaware

A bill recently introduced in Delaware’s General Assembly is reigniting the debate over charter schools in the First State.

The legislation proposes a moratorium on new charter applications and proposed modifications to existing charters – while setting up advisory group to look at the application and modification process.

This week, contributor Larry Nagengast examines the bill, the firestorm it’s created and what’s next.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss proposed charter school moratorium legislation. Listen • 15:28

Can vaccination status limit your love life?

The COVID-19 pandemic paused having a social life as we know it. Now, after two years, things seem to be returning to some semblance of normal with restaurants, bars, gyms and malls, and more up and running again.

But the pandemic’s lingering impact is still felt in some subtle ways, including an impact on dating life that may be more significant than people realize. Delaware Public Media intern Gabrielle Wuensch has the story

Delaware Public Media intern Gabrielle Wuensch reports on COVID vaccination status and dating Listen • 6:58

Arts Playlist: Delaware Shakespeare Summer Festival

Delaware Shakespeare fully returns to Rockwood Park in Wilmington for its annual summer festival - just in time to celebrate its 20th anniversary season

After two years of pandemic reduced capacity at Rockwood, Del Shakes can again welcome larger audiences for The Tempest this July

Delaware Shakespeare producing Artistic Director David Stradley will direct and in this week’s Arts Playlist, he joins Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele to discuss the show and the 2022 season

Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews Delaware Shakespeare's Producing Artistic Director David Stradley Listen • 13:12

Enlighten Me: Delaware Historical Society’s Collection goes digital

The Delaware Historical Society is taking its collection online, currently work to digitize its treasure trove of history and make it more readily available.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Historical Society’s Chief Curator Leigh Rifenburg discusses the process and what it will mean for anyone interested in examining the First State’s past.