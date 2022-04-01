© 2022 Delaware Public Media
Enlighten Me: Delaware Historical Society’s Collection goes digital

Published April 1, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT
delaware historical society sign.JPG
Tom Byrne
/
Delaware Public Media
The Delaware Historical Society in downtown Wilmington

The Delaware Historical Society is taking its collection online, currently work to digitize its treasure trove of history and make it more readily available.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Historical Society’s Chief Curator Leigh Rifenburg discusses the process and what it will mean for anyone interested in examining the First State’s past.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews Delaware Historical Society Chief Curator Leigh Rifenburg

Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for nearly three decades.
