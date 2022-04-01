Enlighten Me: Delaware Historical Society’s Collection goes digital
The Delaware Historical Society is taking its collection online, currently work to digitize its treasure trove of history and make it more readily available.
In this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Historical Society’s Chief Curator Leigh Rifenburg discusses the process and what it will mean for anyone interested in examining the First State’s past.
Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews Delaware Historical Society Chief Curator Leigh Rifenburg