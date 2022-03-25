The Green - March 25, 2022 Listen • 50:46

Rescue dogs bring hope and joy to women's prison

They say a dog is man’s best friend. But at Baylor Correctional Institution in New Castle County, it’s women who have found friendship with the canines.

The women’s prison is host to a new program called Paws for Change - a partnership with the Brandywine Valley SPCA which works with volunteers to bring certified therapy dogs into the facility.

And as Delaware Public Media’s Rebecca Baer learned the animals are providing some encouragement to inmates working to turn their lives around.

Delaware Public Media's Rebecca Baer reports on the Paws for Change program at Baylor Correctional Institution Listen • 8:13

UD Athletics seeks sustained success to build fan base

The Univ. of Delaware has gotten some serious attention this month with both of its basketball teams reaching the NCAA Tournament.

But how do you turn those briefly caught up in March Madness into true blue Blue Hen supporters. Delaware Public Media intern Patrick LaPorte – a UD senior - reports on UD’s efforts to build and keep a fanbase.

Delaware Public Media intern Patrick LaPorte reports on the Univ. of Delaware's efforts to build a fan base for its sports Listen • 8:42

A More Perfect Union podcast: Culture and Community

This week – we bring you episode 2 of the Delaware Humanities’ podcast: A More Perfect Union.

The podcast explores the concept of “identity” in Delaware - and this second episode focuses on culture and community.

We are joined by Julissa Coriano and Noah Duckett of Orgullo Delaware, an organization that provides resources to LGBTQ+ Latinx individuals and families and Alison Parker, chair of the University of Delaware history department and co-chair of the university’s anti-racism initiative.