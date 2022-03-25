A More Perfect Union podcast: Culture and Community

A More Perfect Union podcast - Episode 2 - Orgullo Delaware's Julissa Coriano and Noah Duckett and UD History Department chair Alison Parker. Listen • 42:15

A recent U.S. News and World Report analysis ranked Delaware 14th among the states for equality among genders and racial groups. And while Delaware is making strides, few would argue that systemic racism and discrimination against underrepresented groups has been eliminated.

To discuss how that’s created barriers for some and how to eliminate them, we are joined by Julissa Coriano and her son Noah Duckett of Orgullo Delaware, an organization that provides resources to LGBTQ+ Latinx individuals and families. Both are clinical social workers and Coriano is a sexuality therapist.

We are also joined Alison Parker, chair of University of Delaware history department and co-chair of the university’s anti-racism initiative

