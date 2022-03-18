The Green - March 18, 2022 Listen • 50:59

Creating a roadmap for the Wilmington Learning Collaborative

The next step toward bringing Gov. John Carney’s Wilmington Learning Collaborative to life is being taken.

The three school districts involved are working on the memorandum of understanding that will guide the effort to transform the city’s underperforming elementary and middle schools.

This week, contributor Larry Nagengast explains who’s involved in the process and the issues that need to be addressed.

Seeking solutions for healthcare worker burnout

Over the last two years, doctors, nurses and others in the healthcare industry have navigated through two pandemics - the coronavirus and the exhaustion, stress, and heartache that’s come with it.

Staff at ChristianaCare say these medical professionals need a lifeline - and they can’t wait.

The health system’s Chief Wellness Officer Dr. Heather Farley recently took part in a national effort to address health care worker burnout.

And Delaware Public Media’s Rebecca Baer spoke with her about this “rescue plan.”

Arts Playlist: Children’s author Erin Entrada Kelly

Erin Entrada Kelly volunteers at the Corbitt-Calloway Library in Odessa where she hosts a kids book club.

But she doesn’t just read books for kids. She also writes them. The Louisiana native is an award-winning author who now lives here in Delaware.

Her latest novel for young teens and tweens, Those Kids from Fawn Creek, was released this month.

And in this week’s Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Rebecca Baer joins Kelly at her book club to chat about discuss what inspires her and her books’ impact on young people.

Enlighten Me: Learning how ‘healing is possible’

A New Jersey woman is sharing her experience overcoming childhood trauma in a book about her life.

Lockey Maisonneuve’s A Girl Raised by Wolves chronicles how she was neglected, abused and ultimately sold into sex trafficking by her father.

In this week's Enlighten Me, she joins Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele to discuss surviving that past and a breast cancer diagnosis.