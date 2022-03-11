The Green - March 11, 2022

Managing Delaware’s federal infrastructure spending

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed into law in November will pour more than 2 billion dollars into the First State in the coming years.

But how will the state manage spending that money? The Biden Administration recommended states name implementation coordinators – and in Delaware that job falls to Greg Patterson.

We recently sat down with Patterson to discuss his role and how infrastructure spending will play out in the First State with this massive influx of funding

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews Delaware's Infrastructure Implementation Coordinator Greg Patterson

UD report assesses the state of addiction treatment in Delaware

This spring, the state is expected to release the latest information on drug overdose deaths in Delaware.

Across the country, statistics show the opioid epidemic has gotten worse, and many people continue to face barriers to treatment.

Earlier this year, students at the University of Delaware Center for Community Research and Service compiled information on Delaware’s treatment options and where the state can do better to reach those struggling with addiction.

Delaware Public Media's Rebecca Baer talks to two people involved in producing that report.

Delaware Public Media's Rebecca Baer interviews UD Graduate Research Assistant Emily Loughlin and advocate Jordan McClements about the University of Delaware Center for Community Research and Service's opioid brief.

New Wilmington Metropolitan Urban League leader outlines her priorities

Jennifer Thompkins was named the Wilmington Metropolitan Urban League’s new president and CEO last month

And Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry recently spent some time talking to Thompkins about the direction she intends to take the organization.

Delaware Public Media's Joe Irizarry interviews new Wilmington Metropolitan Urban League president and CEO Jennifer Thompkins

Arts Playlist: Delaware’s Arts Incubator program

As Delaware continues to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic, the state’s arts community is trying to get back on its feet.

And to help, the Delaware Division of the Arts is launching the Arts Incubator Project.

The project will use assessments, training and planning to address inclusion, diversity, equity and access in Delaware’s arts industry, while helping arts organizations become more sustainable financially.

In this week’s Arts Playlist, Delaware Division of the Arts director Jessica Ball joins Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele to explain this initiative