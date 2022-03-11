Arts Playlist: Delaware's Arts Incubator program

Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews Delaware Div. of the Arts director Jessica Ball Listen • 10:18

The Delaware Division of the Arts is spending $1.25 million on the Arts Incubator Project, which seeks to inclusion, diversity, equity and access in Delaware’s arts industry, while helping arts organizations become more sustainable financially.

The Division’s director Jessica Ball says it believes a diverse arts and culture sector is essential to the well-being and economic prosperity of Delaware communities.

“Coming out of the pandemic, we understand that it’s critical to invest in the arts now so that they’re well-poised to meet the increasingly complex and inter-related social and economic challenges that we are facing right now,” Ball said.

Delaware Division of the Arts Delaware Div. of the Arts director Jessica Ball

Ball notes over the next eight months, there will be assessments, training and planning to work on inclusion, diversity, equity and access issues and work on building e financial sustainability.

She adds that Delaware is the first state to launch an Arts Incubator Project.

The Delaware Art Museum, the Choir School of Delaware, The Delaware Contemporary, the Freeman Arts Pavilion and Clear Space Theatre Company will participate in the pilot program.

Ball explains why these five organizations were chosen.

“We were trying to get a mix of organizations across the State, as well as organizations that represented art disciplines," she said. "And each of these organizations are at a different point on the equity continuum.”

Ball says the organizations will receive support and guidance from a team of consultants, who will evaluate the current financial, governance and program practices at each one.