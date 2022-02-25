The Green - February 25, 2022 Listen • 51:49

New Education Secretary faces continuing COVID challenges

Mark Holodick is settling into his new role as Delaware’s Education Secretary.

The former Brandywine School District superintendent was nominated by Gov. Carney last fall and confirmed in January - at a time when the pandemic continues to take its toll on schools in a variety of ways.

He discusses some of those challenges in the first of a two-part interview.

Part 1 of Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne's interview with Dept. of Education Secretary Mark Holodick Listen • 15:12

New Castle County Council vote puts Brandywine Country Club redevelopment plan on hold

The plan to develop the former Brandywine Country Club in Brandywine Hundred hits another roadblock.

New Castle County Council voted last week to block the proposed mix of apartments, single-family homes, and townhouses at the site, but the story is far from over.

Contributor Larry Nagengast explains where things stand and what may be next.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast update plans to redevelop the former Brandywine Country Club Listen • 20:29

A More Perfect Union podcast: Anne Boylan on Delaware’s identity

This week – we bring you the debut of the new Delaware Humanities’ podcast: A More Perfect Union. The podcast explores the concept of “identity” in Delaware - what draws us together as a state, what keeps us apart and how we ensure all perspectives are heard

This first episode offers an overview of what makes up the state’s identity with someone who has spent her career looking at questions like this - Anne Boylan, Professor Emerita of History and Women and Gender Studies at the University of Delaware.