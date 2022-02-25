A More Perfect Union podcast: Anne Boylan on Delaware’s identity

A More Perfect Union podcast - Episode 1 - Anne Boylan Listen • 30:45

This first episode offers and overview of what makes up the state’s identity with someone who has spent her career looking at questions like this.

University of Delaware / Anne Boylan

Anne Boylan is Professor Emerita of History and Women and Gender Studies at the University of Delaware.

She spent 30 years teaching at UD, and as a social historian of the United States has researched and written about women’s history, social and cultural history, voluntary associations, and religion. She has specifically spent a significant time examining women’s suffrage and its history here in the First State.

The podcast is brought to you by Delaware Humanities, a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Its mission is to strengthen communities by encouraging all Delawareans to be inspired, informed, and engaged through exploring the diversity of human experience.

We thank The National Endowment for the Humanities for its support as part of its A More Perfect Union initiative - designed to demonstrate and enhance the critical role the humanities play in our nation, while supporting projects commemorating the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 2026.

The A More Perfect Union podcast is produced by Delaware Public Media.

