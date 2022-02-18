The Green - February 18, 2022 Listen • 49:01

Delaware moves to reshape Black history education

Seven months ago, Gov. John Carney signed into law a bill requiring Delaware schools to teach Black History.

It will transform the way African American history is taught - and learned.

During this Black History Month, Contributor Mark Fowser looks at who is developing this curriculum, what may be taught, and how possible objections would be handled.

Contributor Mark Fowser reports on Delaware's work to build new Black history curriculum for schools Listen • 9:28

COVID still an unwelcome guest on restaurant scene

We are closing in on the second anniversary COVID-19’s arrival in Delaware and one of the industry’s hit hardest by pandemic is still reeling.

While other areas of the economy bounce back, restaurants continue to struggle, navigating a myriad of challenges.

Contributor Eileen Dallabrida offers an update on how they’re faring.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Eileen Dallabrida discuss restaurants ongoing efforts to rebound from COVID-related issues Listen • 10:57

Arts Playlist: ‘Kaleidoscope - Journey of the Sharecroppers’ Granddaughter’

Sharon Moore’s Kaleidoscope: Journey of the Sharecroppers’ Granddaughter is a series of stories and recollections about her life.

Moore is a retired educator who taught in the Red Clay Consolidated School District for over 30 years. After she retired, she took up writing and singing full time.

In this week’s Arts Playlist, she joins Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele to tells us more about the book and the stories in it.

Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews author Sharon Moore Listen • 11:43

Enlighten Me: Shining a spotlight on the soldiers of Burma Road

During World War II, 9,000 Black soldiers helped build the Burma Road, a major supply route to China. At the time, this engineering feat was called a “miracle” by some. But it was also dangerous - resulting in many casualties.

Over the years, these soldiers received little recognition. Now, a Delaware State University professor has been awarded a national fellowship for his efforts to bring their stories to light.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry talks to Yinghong Cheng about his upcoming book, Two Lives for A Mile—African American GIs Building the Burma Road