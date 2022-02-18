Enlighten Me: Shining a spotlight on the soldiers of Burma Road

Delaware Public Media's Joe Irizarry interviews DSU history professor Yinghong Cheng Listen • 13:58

A Delaware State University history professor's upcoming book will highlight Black soldiers who helped build a major supply route during World War II.

The book “Two Lives for a Mile” uncovers the stories of the 9,000 African American soldiers that built the Burma Road, a pipeline to transport Lend-Lease Act supplies to China, an ally during World War II.

The National Archives Ledo and Burma Roads

It was a dangerous mission on difficult terrain in subtropical elements during wartime. The casualty rate was higher than the army’s combat average during World War II.

DSU history professor Yinghong Cheng says on top of the danger the soldiers also dealt with racism.

"Because basically the segregation already put the African American soldiers in a very much disadvantaged position."

While it was considered an engineering miracle and unique in U.S. military history with Black soldiers leading the way, it has been mainly absent from public memory.

Cheng seeks to change that with his book.

Yinghong Cheng / Professor Yinghong Cheng traveled to Burma to do research for his upcoming book.

"It is very intriguing to me why these African American soldiers went to that remote global region which has no historical connection with African Americans, and what did they accomplish and why so little we know about that history. So, all these questions have led me to developing such a research project," he said.

Cheng was awarded a fellowship for the book project from the National Humanities Center. He hopes to publish it in both English and Chinese in 2025, the 80th anniversary of the end of the war and the completion of the road.