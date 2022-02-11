The Green - February 11, 2022 Listen • 47:57

Redevelopment of The Flats progressing as Wilmington eyes other housing revitalization

Work to redevelop The Flats neighborhood on Wilmington’s West Side is moving to a new phase, and as it does, the group behind that work is also preparing to extend its efforts to the city’s East Side.

Contributor Larry Nagengast offers an update on The Flats project and where it fits into Wilmington’s larger housing plans.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss The Flats housing project and other housing redevelopment in Wilmington

Delaware’s new Labor Secretary focuses on improving equity and opportunity.

The pandemic upended the labor market and how many people view work.

A shortage of workers makes it difficult for employers to fill positions and recent changes to state labor laws, including an increase in the minimum wage, are going into effect.

Delaware Public Media’s Roman Battaglia sits down with Delaware Department of Labor Secretary Karyl Hubbard to discuss these issues, and her vision for Delaware’s workforce

Delaware Public Media's Roman Battaglia interviews Delaware Dept. of Labor Secretary Karyl Hubbard

Critics say regulator’s plan poses new threat to survival of red knot

The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission recently approved an updated plan to regulate the harvest of horseshoe crabs, but the changes are prompting complaints about its impact on the threatened red knot and other migratory birds that feed on horseshoe crab eggs.

Delaware is among red knots’ key stops to feed on those eggs during their annual migration.

This week, contributor Jon Hurdle examines these planned changes and the case against them.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Jon Hurdle discuss plan horsehoe crab harvest changes and the possible impact on red knots

Enlighten Me: More stories from UD student journalists

The Green returns to th University of Delaware this week to highlight more work from student journalists

We feature three pieces produced by UD Communications students for a class taught by Nancy Karibjanian, long-time First State journalist, Director of UD’s Center for Political Communication, and one of founders of Delaware Public Media.