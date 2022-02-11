The Green - February 11, 2022
Redevelopment of The Flats progressing as Wilmington eyes other housing revitalization
Work to redevelop The Flats neighborhood on Wilmington’s West Side is moving to a new phase, and as it does, the group behind that work is also preparing to extend its efforts to the city’s East Side.
Contributor Larry Nagengast offers an update on The Flats project and where it fits into Wilmington’s larger housing plans.
Delaware’s new Labor Secretary focuses on improving equity and opportunity.
The pandemic upended the labor market and how many people view work.
A shortage of workers makes it difficult for employers to fill positions and recent changes to state labor laws, including an increase in the minimum wage, are going into effect.
Delaware Public Media’s Roman Battaglia sits down with Delaware Department of Labor Secretary Karyl Hubbard to discuss these issues, and her vision for Delaware’s workforce
Critics say regulator’s plan poses new threat to survival of red knot
The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission recently approved an updated plan to regulate the harvest of horseshoe crabs, but the changes are prompting complaints about its impact on the threatened red knot and other migratory birds that feed on horseshoe crab eggs.
Delaware is among red knots’ key stops to feed on those eggs during their annual migration.
This week, contributor Jon Hurdle examines these planned changes and the case against them.
Enlighten Me: More stories from UD student journalists
The Green returns to th University of Delaware this week to highlight more work from student journalists
We feature three pieces produced by UD Communications students for a class taught by Nancy Karibjanian, long-time First State journalist, Director of UD’s Center for Political Communication, and one of founders of Delaware Public Media.