Enlighten Me: More stories from UD student journalists

Enlighten Me highlights three stories from Univ. of Delaware student journalists Listen • 10:08

We start with senior Stella Chen who reports globalization brings a wide range of exchange opportunities for students as more and more international students chose to come to America.

UD senior Stella Chen reports on international exchange opportunities at the Univ. of Delaware Listen • 8:03

Next, we hear from junior Justine Garcia- who tells us gym have always been predominantly filled by men. And while female fitness has gained in popularity, that doesn’t mean they’re rushing to join their male counterparts there.

UD junior Justine Garcia reports on women seeking all-female workout settings Listen • 3:02

And we close with junior Elyse Depisa who reports with more people at home during the pandemic – more people decided to adopt dogs – but that’s having consequences as things open up more.

UD junior Elyse DiPisa reports on fallout from pandemic pet adoptions Listen • 2:42

These three pieces were produced for a class taught by Nancy Karibjanian, long-time First State journalist, Director of UD’s Center for Political Communication, and one of founders of Delaware Public Media.