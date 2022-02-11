© 2022 Delaware Public Media
Enlighten Me: More stories from UD student journalists

Published February 11, 2022 at 12:28 PM EST
The Green returns to th University of Delaware this week to highlight more work from student journalists

We feature three pieces produced by UD Communications students for a class taught by Nancy Karibjanian, long-time First State journalist, Director of UD’s Center for Political Communication, and one of founders of Delaware Public Media.

We start with senior Stella Chen who reports globalization brings a wide range of exchange opportunities for students as more and more international students chose to come to America.

Next, we hear from junior Justine Garcia- who tells us gym have always been predominantly filled by men. And while female fitness has gained in popularity, that doesn’t mean they’re rushing to join their male counterparts there.

And we close with junior Elyse Depisa who reports with more people at home during the pandemic – more people decided to adopt dogs – but that’s having consequences as things open up more.

