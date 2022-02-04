The Green - February 4, 2022 Listen • 49:29

Charter school applications seek new schools in New Castle and Sussex Counties

The state’s Department of Education is considering a pair of new charter school applications.

One - in Sussex County - has been in the works for a few years. The other is in New Castle County and faces some pushback from nearby traditional public schools. If approved, the schools would open in Fall 2023.

Contributor Larry Nagengast takes a closer look at these proposed charter schools.

Special Olympics Delaware welcomes new executive director

David Halley became Special Olympics Delaware’s new executive director last month, replacing Ann Grunert who retired after 34 years with the organization.

And he joins with Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry to discuss his plans to further the organization’s mission to support individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Arts Playlist: Ethan Joella’s ‘A Little Hope’

This week’s Arts Playlist focuses on the first published novel from a Rehoboth Beach resident and University of Delaware professor.

Ethan Joella’s A Little Hope is set in a fictional Connecticut town and explores the intertwining lives of a dozen or so neighbors.

And Joella recently joined Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele to discuss the book.

Enlighten Me: Curling club inspires Olympic spirt in Delaware

The Winter Olympics are upon us. And one of the most highly anticipated events is curling - as the U.S. Men’s team seeks to defend its gold medal.

Members of Delaware’s first and only curling club will certainly be watching.

In this week’s Enlighten Me - Delaware Public Media’s Rebecca Baer visits the Diamond State Curling Club in Newark.

Enlighten Me: UD Student Journalists

The Green takes some time this week to highlight work from student journalists at the University of Delaware.

We feature two pieces produced by UD Communications students for a class taught by Nancy Karibjanian, long-time First State journalist, Director of UD’s Center for Political Communication, and one of founders of Delaware Public Media.