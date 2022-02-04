Enlighten Me: UD Student Journalists

Enlighten Me highlights two stories from Univ. of Delaware student journalists Listen • 5:46

We start with senior Media Communications Major Eileen Shortall, who reports on the eagerness to open up theater doors at the University of Delaware after pandemic induced closure.

UD senior Eileen Shortall reports on the return of theater at the Univ. of Delaware Listen • 6:00

Next, we hear from junior Meteorology & Climate Science Major Samaij Sanders who tells us TikTok has made a certain type of toys popular during the pandemic: sensory toys.

UD junior Samaij Sanders reports on TikTok and the popularity of sensory toys Listen • 5:58

two pieces produced by UD Communications students for a class taught by Nancy Karibjanian, long-time First State journalist, Director of UD’s Center for Political Communication, and one of founders of Delaware Public Media.