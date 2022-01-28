The Green - January 28, 2022 Listen • 49:43

Sen. Coons reflects on President Biden’s first year

We are now a year into Joe Biden’s presidency - a year that has produced both ups and downs for Biden.

On the plus side - Biden and allies, like Sen. Chris Coons, point to delivering pandemic relief and landmark bipartisan infrastructure funding.

Delaware Public Media’s Roman Battaglia sits down with Coons to get his assessment of Biden’s accomplishments, and the challenges looming in year two.

Delaware Public Media's Roman Battaglia interviews Sen. Chris Coons Listen • 14:13

Delaware has little authority over of planned wind farms, but looking for some say.

The process is underway to build wind farms along the Atlantic coast near Delaware. But the First State has no real say in what they’ll look like in size and scope – only some influence in how they may operate.

This week, contributor Jon Hurdle explains what that means for the state and towns along the Delaware coast.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Jon Hurdle discuss wind power and Delaware. Listen • 10:56

Creative Vision Factory seeks to build on successful decade of work in Wilmington

The Creative Vision Factory in Wilmington enters its 11th year using art to help those facing mental health issues and addiction.

And this week, contributor Larry Nagengast examines how its evolved over the past decade – along with the challenges it faces moving forward.

He also profiles some of the artists who have come out of the Creative Vision Factory in its first decade.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss the Creative Vision Factory. Listen • 11:57

Arts Playlist: Maintaining an artistic vision despite adversity

The Oxford Arts Alliance in Oxford, PA plans to showcase a new piece this spring - a three panel room divider made of glass and “found objects.”

It was created by Newark artist Trebs Thompson, who was diagnosed with a rare eye disease several years ago that is causing her to slowly lose her sight.

In this week’s Arts Playlist, Thompson speaks with Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele about the piece and her diagnosis.