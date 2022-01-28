Arts Playlist: Maintaining an artistic vision despite adversity
The Oxford Arts Alliance in Oxford, PA plans to showcase a new piece this spring.
It's from Newark artist Trebs Thompson, who has a rare eye disease that's causing her to slowly lose her sight.
In this week’s Arts Playlist, Thompson speaks with Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele about the piece and her diagnosis.
The Oxford Arts Alliance in PA is adding a new piece to its galleries this spring.
It’s a three panel room divider made of glass and “found objects” by Newark artist Trebs Thompson that reflects Thompson’s battle with a rare eye disease that is causing her to slowly lose her sight.
“About six years ago I noticed that I was having trouble seeing and reading," Thompson said. "It took me about a year to drag myself in for an eye doctor's appointment. And the conclusion was that I had lost a lot of vision. So then I saw a retina specialist and after a day’s testing they were able to tell me that I had something called parafoveal macular telangiectasia (MacTel).”
Each panel of the piece has a different name representing Thompsons' journey of still pursuing art while she continues to lose her sight.
“So the piece I’m working on now actually re-embodies some smaller pieces that I did first, investigating this concept," Thompson said. "And in fact I dismantled some of those works and incorporated them into this piece that I’m working on now. So I just finished the third piece.”
Thompson says the room divider’s first panel is all textured clear glass and is entitled Losing Sight. The second panel - Taking Flight - starts clear on the left and moves to a yellow/gray-like hue on the right. The third panel - Going Dark - is gray with black blotches.
Trebs Thompson has a Facebook page which can be accessed here for more information about her and her art.
Thompson also owns 15-acre farm called Whimsical Farms in Newark.
