The Green - January 21, 2022 Listen • 50:28

Gov. Carney’s State of the State: Analysis

Gov. John Carney delivered his State of the State address Thursday – reflecting on how the state navigated the second year of the pandemic and laying out his priorities for 2022.

Delaware Public Media’s Roman Battaglia covers the legislature and state politics for us – and he joined us this week to discuss what Carney said and lawmakers’ reaction.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and Roman Battaglia discuss Gov. John Carney's State of the State. Listen • 12:12

Seeking Solutions to Delaware’s child care crisis

Across the country, parents struggle to find adequate child care. Here in Delaware, many providers have longer wait lists than ever before.

According to a coalition of child care advocates, 96 percent of child care centers in Delaware face staff shortages – and those advocates are asking Gov. Carney to take steps to help their industry, arguing it impacts the whole economy.

State Early Childhood Council chair Madeleine Bayard of the Rodel Foundation and Latin American Community Center director of early childhood services Karen Hartz recently talked with Rebecca Baer about this crisis.

Delaware Public Media's Rebecca Baer interviews The Rodel Foundation's Madeleine Bayard and the Latin American Community Center's Karen Hartz about child care in Delaware Listen • 14:56

Arts Playlist: Music School of Delaware receives $10m donation

The Music School of Delaware recently received a game-changing donation.

The school is getting $10 million from a trust established by Mary Ellen Northrop. Prior to her death in June 2021, she didn’t divulge to anyone at the Music School the amount or scope of the endowment.

On this week’s Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele talks to Music School of Delaware president and CEO Kate Ransom about the gift and its impact.

Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews The Music School of Delaware's president and CEO Kate Ransom Listen • 11:42

Enlighten Me: Getting rid of ‘ghost pots’

Marine scientists and volunteers they recruited recently pulled boatloads of derelict crab pots from the depths of a Sussex County river.

The steel cages are used by recreational crabbers, but when left behind for too long can become “killing machines” - destroying all sorts of sea life.

And experts say there are thousands of them littering Delaware waters.

Delaware Public Media’s Rebecca Baer recently joined crews from Delaware Sea Grant and the University of Delaware on their effort to round up these “ghost” pots.