The Green - January 14, 2022

Health officials to unveil Delaware’s ‘forever chemical’ limit in coming weeks

Last year – state lawmakers unanimously passed a bill requiring the state to set health limits for at least two PFAS chemicals in drinking water.

The so-called “forever chemicals” are linked to some cancers and other serious health issues – and have been found at sites across the state.

As the new year begins – Contributor Jon Hurdle reports there’s already progress being made toward settling on what these levels should be.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Jon Hurdle discuss progress to establish state health limits on PFAS chemicals.

Can Springfield, Mass. initiative provide model for change in Wilmington schools?

Gov. John Carney has spent the last two months pitching his “Wilmington Learning Collaborative.”

He believes the plan will transform the city’s underperforming elementary and middle schools, in part because of similar reform initiatives he says have worked elsewhere – including Springfield, Massachusetts.

This week, contributor Larry Nagengast takes a closer look at the Springfield Empowerment Zone – and how it might influence under Carney’s proposal for Wilmington.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss the Springfield Empowerment Zone.

Nemours study offers picture of parents’ COVID vaccine hesitancy

Adolescents between 12-17 can now receive a COVID vaccine booster five months after their initial series of shots.

But how many will take advantage? COVID vaccination rates among eligible kids of all ages are lagging in the First State.

A recently published Nemours Children’s Health study offers some insight into why some parents are hesitant to get their children vaccinated.

The study’s co-leads, Dr. Thao-Ly Phan and Paul Enlow, join us to dig into the data and what it tells us.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews Nemours Children's Health's Paul Enlow and Dr. Ly Phan.

Arts Playlist: The Dogfish Head Book - 26 Years of Off-Centered Adventures

The founders of Dogfish Head Brewery and a longtime employee teamed up to write The Dogfish Head Book: 26 Years of Off-Centered Adventures - chronicling the history of the craft brewery through photos, stories and co-worker profiles.

And in this week’s Arts Playlist - Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele is joine by Sam and Mariah Calagione and Andrew Greeley to discuss the book.