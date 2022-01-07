The Green - January 7, 2022 Listen • 49:15

Delaware’s taking initial steps in new push for clean water

Delaware expects to make moves to clean up the state’s water this year, and one of the first is in Sussex County where a more reliable source of water and wastewater services is coming to a community previously plagued by unsanitary conditions.

It’s the pilot project of the Governor’s Clean Water Initiative for Underserved Communities.

Delaware Public Media’s Rebecca Baer spoke with DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin about the program and this first project at the Donovan Smith Mobile Home Park in Lewes.

Delaware Public Media's Rebecca Baer interviews DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin about the Clean Water Initiative for Underserved Communities. Listen • 12:27

Holocaust survivor shares experience to teach younger generation to reject hate, 'spread kindness'

Holocaust Remembrance Day is January 27th - honoring the six million Jewish victims of the Holocaust and other victims of the Nazi regime.

For one Delaware resident, those atrocities are hard to forget.

Delaware Public Media's Rebecca Baer sat down with Holocaust survivor Ann Jaffe to hear her story

Delaware Public Media's Rebecca Baer interviews Holocaust survivor Ann Jaffe Listen • 13:12

Arts Playlist: Dirty Popcorn Black Film Festival

A filmmaker and videographer is bringing Wilmington its first ever Black film festival later this year.

Jet Phynx’s Dirty Popcorn Black Film Festival will take place in August at the Delaware Art Museum.

In this week’s Arts Playlist, Phynx and festival director Ryan Eagen chat with Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele about the festival.

Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews Jet Phynx and Ryan Eagen from the Dirty Popcorn Black Film Festival Listen • 12:42

Enlighten Me: Students Journalists at Mount Pleasant High School

From time to time, we like to highlight work from student journalists at both the high school and college level.

Delaware Public Media partners with McKean and Mount Pleasant High Schools in the Red Clay and Brandywine school districts, as well as Polytech High School in Kent County to expose students to radio journalism.

And in this week’s Enlighten Me, we bring you recent stories from students in the radio career pathway at Mount Pleasant High.