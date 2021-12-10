UD’s National Agenda series: Eric Michael Garcia
The University of Delaware Center for Political Communication’s annual National Agenda series returns for its 11th year – promoting civil discourse with the theme “Reflecting America”
One of this year’s six events recently featured journalist Eric Michael Garcia joining the Center's associate director Lindsay Hoffman.
Hoffman joins us this week to discuss their conversation.
Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and UD Center for Polit. Communication associate director Lindsay Hoffman discuss Eric Michael Garcia's Nat'l Agenda Series appearance.
Garcia is a senior correspondent at The Independent, where he focuses on politics and disability rights and he recently wrote a book about his personal experience as a person with autism.
You can watch this year's National Agenda Series events at the UD Center for Political Communication's website.