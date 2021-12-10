UD’s National Agenda series: Eric Michael Garcia

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and UD Center for Polit. Communication associate director Lindsay Hoffman discuss Eric Michael Garcia's Nat'l Agenda Series appearance. Listen • 13:00

Garcia is a senior correspondent at The Independent, where he focuses on politics and disability rights and he recently wrote a book about his personal experience as a person with autism.

