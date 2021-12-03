© 2021
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Green_logo_small_final
The Green

Enlighten Me: The John Dickinson Writings Project

Published December 3, 2021 at 9:20 AM EST
dickinson_sign.JPG
Delaware Public Media
/

Two weeks ago, we visited the John Dickinson Plantation near Dover to tell you about an African burial ground found there and how it fits into the legacy of this Founding Father.

But it’s not the only ongoing effort to better understand Dickinson and paint a more complete picture of his life.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, we sit down with the e John Dickinson Writings Project director Jane Calvert to talk about the project and what can be learned from it.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews The John Dickinson Writings Project's director Jane Calvert.
byrne_clavert_dickinson_interview.jpg
Rebecca Baer
Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne discusses the John Dickinson Writings Project with project director Jane Calvert

The John Dickinson Writings Project launched in 2010, seeking to pull together the writings and correspondence of the “Penman of the Revolution.”

It will include Dickinson's most important writings of the late-colonial and Founding period - a 55 year window from 1753 to 1808 - along with what the project calls "a robust selection of correspondence."

It expects to publish a total of six volumes. The first two were published in 2020 and 2021, and work is now underway on volume three.

They are being published by the University of Delaware Press and University of Virginia Press.

John Dickinson Writings Project director Jane Calvert explains how she started the project

The project also expects to produce a college-level course reader and make a digital version available online.

The project is funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities, the State of Delaware, the National Historical Publications and Records Commission, and private donors.

John Dickinson Writings Project director Jane Calvert on funding support and working with the Univ. of Delaware

More information about the project is available at its website.

.

The Green
Stay Connected
Delaware Public Media
See stories by Delaware Public Media
Related Content
Load More