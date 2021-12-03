Enlighten Me: The John Dickinson Writings Project
Two weeks ago, we visited the John Dickinson Plantation near Dover to tell you about an African burial ground found there and how it fits into the legacy of this Founding Father.
But it’s not the only ongoing effort to better understand Dickinson and paint a more complete picture of his life.
In this week’s Enlighten Me, we sit down with the e John Dickinson Writings Project director Jane Calvert to talk about the project and what can be learned from it.
The John Dickinson Writings Project launched in 2010, seeking to pull together the writings and correspondence of the “Penman of the Revolution.”
It will include Dickinson's most important writings of the late-colonial and Founding period - a 55 year window from 1753 to 1808 - along with what the project calls "a robust selection of correspondence."
It expects to publish a total of six volumes. The first two were published in 2020 and 2021, and work is now underway on volume three.
They are being published by the University of Delaware Press and University of Virginia Press.
The project also expects to produce a college-level course reader and make a digital version available online.
The project is funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities, the State of Delaware, the National Historical Publications and Records Commission, and private donors.
More information about the project is available at its website.
.