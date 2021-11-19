UD’s National Agenda series: Geston Pierre and Berny Jacques

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and UD Center for Polit. Communication associate director Lindsay Hoffman discuss Berny Jacques and Geston Pierre's Nat'l Agenda Series appearance Listen • 15:40

Pierre is a pastor and musician, while Jacques is a conservative activist Berny Jacques. The two childhood friends come from similar backgrounds, but have vastly different political perspectives. Their conversation offers a model for building civil discourse with those you disagree with on issues.

You can watch this year's National Agenda Series events, and get information on upcoming events at the UD Center for Political Comminication's website.

