© 2021
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Green_new_logo_byrne.png
The Green

UD’s National Agenda series: Geston Pierre and Berny Jacques

Published November 19, 2021 at 11:39 AM EST
UD National Agenda Series Reflecting America
Univ. of Delaware Center for Political Communication
/

The University of Delaware Center for Political Communication’s annual National Agenda series returns for its 11th year – promoting civil discourse with the theme “Reflecting America”

One of this year’s six events featured Geston Pierre andt Berny Jacques joining the Center's associate director Lindsay Hoffman.

Hoffman joins us this week to discuss their conversation.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and UD Center for Polit. Communication associate director Lindsay Hoffman discuss Berny Jacques and Geston Pierre's Nat'l Agenda Series appearance

Pierre is a pastor and musician, while Jacques is a conservative activist Berny Jacques. The two childhood friends come from similar backgrounds, but have vastly different political perspectives. Their conversation offers a model for building civil discourse with those you disagree with on issues.

You can watch this year's National Agenda Series events, and get information on upcoming events at the UD Center for Political Comminication's website.

The Green
Stay Connected
Delaware Public Media
See stories by Delaware Public Media