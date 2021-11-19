UD’s National Agenda series: Geston Pierre and Berny Jacques
The University of Delaware Center for Political Communication’s annual National Agenda series returns for its 11th year – promoting civil discourse with the theme “Reflecting America”
One of this year’s six events featured Geston Pierre andt Berny Jacques joining the Center's associate director Lindsay Hoffman.
Hoffman joins us this week to discuss their conversation.
Pierre is a pastor and musician, while Jacques is a conservative activist Berny Jacques. The two childhood friends come from similar backgrounds, but have vastly different political perspectives. Their conversation offers a model for building civil discourse with those you disagree with on issues.
You can watch this year's National Agenda Series events, and get information on upcoming events at the UD Center for Political Comminication's website.