The Green - November 19, 2021 Listen • 50:45

Historians seek feedback to preserve legacy of those discovered at African Burial Ground

We don’t know how many enslaved people Founding Father John Dickinson and his family owned. But historians say, in Dickinson’s era, they were not meant to be remembered.

That’s changing after the discovery of an African burial ground at the Dickinson Plantation near Dover.

Delaware Public Media’s Roman Battaglia reports guided tours of the site allow visitors to reflect on the lives of those who lived and died there.

Delaware Public Media's Roman Battaglia visits the African burial ground found at the John Dickinson Plantation Listen • 10:28

UD’s National Agenda series: Geston Pierre and Berny Jacques

The University of Delaware Center for Political Communication’s annual National Agenda series returns for its 11th year, promoting civil discourse with the theme “Reflecting America”

One of this year’s six events featured a discussion with pastor and musician Geston Pierre and conservative activist Berny Jacques. The two childhood friends come from similar backgrounds, but have vastly different political perspectives.

The UD Center for Political Communication’s associate director Lindsay Hoffman moderated the conversation, and she joins us again to discuss it.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and UD Center for Polit. Communication associate director Lindsay Hoffman discuss Berny Jacques and Geston Pierre's Nat'l Agenda Series appearance Listen • 15:27

Arts Playlist: "It's magnificent!" Remodeled Playhouse on Rodney Square reopens to rave reviews

The curtain rises on a new season at The Playhouse on Rodney Square this weekend with performances there since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 108-year-old theatre has been dark for more than a year and a half.

But in this week’s Arts Playlist Delaware Public Media's Mark Fowser tells out of adversity comes opportunity, and the Playhouse returns with a new look after getting some needed improvements and renovations.

Delaware Public Media contributor Mark Fowser reports on the reopening of the renovated Playhouse on Rodney Square Listen • 9:43

Enlighten Me: Railroad Stations of Delmarva

Greater Harrington Historical Society curator Doug Poore loves trains so much that he’s writing a series of books about railroad stations and trains.

The third book in that series, Railroad Stations of Delmarva, comes out this week.

And in this week’s Enlighten Me, Poore joins Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele to discuss it and history of trains in the region.