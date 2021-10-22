The Green - October 22, 2021
New Castle County makes equity a priority in spending ARPA funds
New Castle County officials announced Tuesday a plan to put the County’s over $108 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds toward increasing equity.
Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt talks with New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer about the details of this agenda.
Unnecessary visits crowd Nemours Children’s Hospital Emergency Dept.
Wait times at the Nemours Children’s Hospital ER are soaring, putting additional pressure on an already-stressed emergency department.
Many patients come in with flu or COVID-like symptoms that don’t require going to an emergency room - and Nemours wants people to know there are other options to consider before heading to the ER.
Nemours’ Emergency Medicine Division chief Dr. John Loiselle discusses the issue and its impact this week.
Delaware continues work to end cancer disparities
Delaware leads the nation in an aggressive form of breast cancer that has a disproportionate impact on Black women, especially younger women.
Earlier this month, a researcher with ChristianaCare updated the Delaware Cancer Consortium on potential steps to improve early detection and reduce such disparities.
Delaware Public Media’s Rebecca Baer speaks with ChristianaCare’s Director of Population Health Research Scott Siegel.
Arts Playlist: Queen Anne’s Lace Pod
Art meets nature in a new outdoor sculpture at the Brandywine River Museum of Art.
Queen Anne’s Lace Pod is a temporary installation by Virginia-based artist Ian Stabler, who says the exhibit is made entirely of natural materials he found onsite.
In this week’s Arts Playlist, Stabler joins Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele to discuss Queen Anne’s Lace Pod.