© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Money and Politics in Delaware

Money and Politics in Delaware - Feb. 1, 2025

By Dace Blaskovitz
Published February 1, 2025 at 5:13 PM EST
Stock Up
Money and Politics in Delaware - Feb. 1, 2025

Guests this week:

Willian Dolan - Dolan Law LLC, focusing primarily on real estate and business transactions

Robert Fry- former DuPomt economist, named National Association of Business Economists 2022 Most Accurate.

The views and opinions presented on this program are those of the host and guests and do not necessarily represent the positions of Delaware Public Media Corporation, Artisans’ Bank and their leaders and employees.

Money and Politics in Delaware
Dace Blaskovitz
See stories by Dace Blaskovitz