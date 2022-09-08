Candidate Conversations 2022: State Treasurer candidate Greg Coverdale

Delaware Public Media's Candidate Conversation with Republican candidate for State Treasurer, Greg Coverdale Listen • 14:03

Coverdale has worked for several financial services companies and is currently Personal Financial Counselor for members of the Delaware National Guard.

He was previously a member of State Board of Education and ran for the State House seat in District 14 in 2014 – losing to then State Rep. J.J. Johnson.

His campaign website is here.

We reached out to candidates run in statewide races for and invited them to sit down with us for a Candidate Conversation.

Candidates in each race are being asked about the same set of topics to allow you to get to know them and compare them.