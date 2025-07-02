National Weather Service offers details on Monday tornado near Franford

The National Weather Service confirms Monday’s tornado near Frankford was an EF-0.

That’s the weakest classification of a tornado, but it still had a maximum speed of 65 mph as it briefly touched down along Omar Road at 1:16 pm.

The tornado, which covered half a mile in length and 100 yards in width, then moved east/southeast over a heavily forested area towards Shockley Town Road.

The National Weather Service says several large branches were twisted and snapped along Omar Road with additional damage possible in the heavily forested area.

The survey team was unable to access the forest area.

There was a severe thunderstorm warning for the area at the time of the tornado, but there was no tornado warning issued.