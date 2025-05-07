Dover adds augmented translation and video to 911 services

The city of Dover is the springboard for major upgrades to the state’s 911 system.

Delaware’s 911 dispatch centers receive some 900,000 calls each year. The changes in Dover, and eventually across the state, are designed to make it easier for dispatchers to do their jobs.

Among the improvements is the ability for dispatchers to access a caller’s phone camera, with the caller’s permission, via a texted link.

“The caller would then activate that link and allow the 911 center to access their camera so they can have eyes on the scene and see exactly what the caller is trying to relate to the 911 center," says Delaware 911 Administrator Bob Williams.

New Castle adopted a similar video system in 2023 through a private vendor, and Williams says it's likely the state’s largest county will transition to the enhanced statewide system this fall.

The enhancements also make it easier for people who aren’t proficient in English to communicate with dispatchers by texting 911. The new upgrades will automatically detect the language of the text and translate between the caller and the dispatcher in real time. Williams says the translation system currently supports 97 languages.

And, the new functions will make it easier for first responders to find people in multistory buildings. Williams explains the system's current location-finding tech will be upgraded.

“We can get within three meters of where you're standing on your portable device," he says. "Now with implementation of the Z axis, it goes vertical, so we can somewhat suggest what floor you would be on based on the height of the call that's coming.”

Officials expect the enhanced functions, paid for by a $0.60 surcharge on cell phone bills, will be implemented statewide by the end of 2026.