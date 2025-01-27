© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UD health expert warns against raw milk

Delaware Public Media | By Martin Matheny
Published January 27, 2025 at 7:38 AM EST
Fresh natural milk on a farm. Given the 2024 multistate outbreak of H5N1 influenza among U.S. dairy cows, federal authorities recommend against drinking unpasteurized (raw) milk.
National Institutes of Health
Fresh natural milk on a farm. Given the 2024 multistate outbreak of H5N1 influenza among U.S. dairy cows, federal authorities recommend against drinking unpasteurized (raw) milk.

President-elect Trump’s nominee to head up the Department of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has made headlines for his support of raw milk.

But, a UD health expert says consumers should avoid raw milk due to its health risks.

Kennedy, along with a small but vocal online community, is a proponent of raw milk - milk not processed in any way. That includes the pasteurization process, which heats milk to 161 degrees for about 15 seconds.

“Any pathogenic bacteria in the milk will be killed, but it isn't enough heat to degrade enzymes or things, or the nutritional quality of the milk is all still retained,” said Kali Kneil, a professor of microbial food safety at the University of Delaware.

That process is important, Kniel says, because raw milk can contain a lot of pathogens, including Salmonella, E. coli, Staphylococcus, and Listeria.

“Listeriosis can cause deaths in about 15 to 20% of people who are infected, and we also see really high hospitalization rates," she said.

And, this year, there’s a new viral hazard in the mix. Kniel says traces of avian influenza have shown up in some raw milk samples.

Kniel says there are no peer-reviewed studies showing that any perceived benefits of raw milk outweigh its well-documented risks.
Science, Health, Tech
Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
See stories by Martin Matheny