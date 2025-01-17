Snow and bitterly cold temps will be hitting Delaware

Delaware is going to get hit with a double shot of snow and bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills.

According to the National Weather Service, the snow will start in the late morning and the early afternoon hours on Sunday - tapering off overnight.

National Weather Meteorologist Zack Cooper says the totals will vary across the state.

"Southern areas are a lot more uncertain,” said Cooper. “There might be a little bit more rain and snow, totals, ranging from the southern parts of the state of less than an inch to northern areas near like Wilmington to around 3 to 4 inches."

Cooper says once the snow leaves, a cold snap will hit the First State Monday.

"That's when really cold air starts to settle into the area, and we're looking at potentially wind chills well below zero, perhaps as well as negative ten or so. That would be really Monday night to Thursday morning we're going to see wind chills continuously each night getting down into those below zero values," said Cooper.

Cooper notes it will be dry while the bitterly cold temps hit Delaware. Some relative relief will come Friday and next weekend when temps get to the mid-30s and lower 40s.

The cold forecast has forced Monday’s inauguration events for President-elect Donald Trump in Washington indoors. Governor-elect Matt Meyer is also moving his Tuesday swearing in ceremony in Delaware indoors.