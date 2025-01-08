Mt. Cuba Center launches series on sustainable gardening

The Mount Cuba Center in Hockessin holds the first in a trio of programs Saturday on how to adapt gardens to effects of climate change.

For the first program, the Mount Cuba Center has invited Dr. Angelica Patterson, of Mount Holyoke College to present a talk on how gardeners can sustainably manage their gardens.

“She is a scientist out of New York, so she has a lot of fabulous research about the forests and the the the trees that make up the canopy in the forest there," said the Mt. Cuba Center's Serah Pesce.

Pesce adds that Patterson's talk will be data-driven and useful for gardeners.

“We all love to garden," she said. "We should all find ways to garden sustainably, and here's some data and here's some research that helps inform the decisions that go into any kind of planning for future climate change.”

Pesce hopes attendees for these virtual programs come away less intimidated by dire messaging about the impact of climate change.

“It might overwhelm them to the point where they just don't want to engage," she said. "So I'm hoping that each speaker is able to deliver this message of, ‘here are the facts,’ and you know we can't deny the facts, but here are actionable steps.”

Patterson’s talk begins at 11am Saturday. Future programs include a discussion on how the Mount Cuba Center is preserving its tree canopy, and how to create gardens that support insect populations. For more information, visit the Mount Cuba Center’s website.