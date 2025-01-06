As winter weather hits the state, AAA reminds drivers to stay safe

As winter weather hammers the First State, AAA reminds drivers to take extra precautions if they have to hit the roads.

While DelDOT crews and equipment work to keep the roads clear, winter weather still creates hazardous conditions.

AAA’s Jana Tidwell says the most important guideline for drivers is a simple one.

“If you don't have to be out there on the roads, please don't go out there," she said. "We want the road crews, DelDOT, the salt and brine trucks, the plows to be able to do their job safely.”

If you must drive, Tidwell says, road safety starts before starting your vehicle.

“The first thing you want to do is remove all snow and ice from your vehicle before you hit the road," she said. "Anything that's left on your vehicle can become a projectile and hit other vehicles out there on the roadways.”

Tidwell adds if you’re on the roads, leave plenty of space between you and the cars around you, and slow down.

“Speed is the number one cause of crashes on a dry, sunny day," she said. "So on a day with snow out there on the roadways, speed is definitely going to be a detriment. Slow your speed down in order to give yourself the ability to maintain control of the vehicle.”

Tidwell adds if you see stranded cars on the side of the road or first responders assisting them, try to leave a clear lane between you and them, if it’s safe to change lanes.