Delaware Museum of Nature and Science takes visitors "STOMPing into the New Year."

The Delaware Museum of Nature and Science presents a family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration on Tuesday.

The museum’s “STOMPing Into the New Year” event features a variety of activities for kids and adults.

“We're going to have a variety of activities and crafts set out throughout the gallery," said Cathy Perrotto, the museum’s Special Events and Programs Manager. "They’re going to get a bingo card. They can go around and make a New Year's hat, learn about polar bears, try out a Rube Goldberg machine.”

That machine, inspired by the comical and complicated designs of cartoonist and engineer Rube Goldberg will be the centerpiece of the museum’s countdown to the New Year - held at noon, instead of midnight.

“With a series of actions, it ends with flipping up a sign that says ‘2025,’ and hopefully we get it to working, because Rube Goldbergs are always fun to play with," Perrotto said.

The event will also feature live encounters with birds from around the world and photo opportunities with those special avian guests.

“Some of them fly around and will catch grapes out of the air. Some will fly to your hand and some just stay on his glove as he walks around, so you get an up close interaction with an owl or another bird of prey and it's a great photo op too," Perrotto said.

“STOMPing Into the New Year” starts at 10am on December 31 at the Delaware Museum of Nature and Science. Pre-registration is required.